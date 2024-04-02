"Walton is transforming the AC industry with environmental friendliness."

Md Tanvir Rahman Chief Business Officer, Walton Air Conditioner

Walton's air conditioners are equipped with Bengali and English voice control operating system as well as Internet of Things (IoT) technologies, which provide consumers with unmatched convenience and digital services. In Walton AC, we added digital display features through which customers can directly monitor room and outdoor temperature, electricity consumption rate, last month or last year's consumption rate, etc. Walton is committed to environmental friendliness and wants to reshape the AC industry by combining features like air plasma, smart control, and UV care with environmental measures.

The government has taken several steps in the past years to support the domestic AC industry and continues to support it. The industry still needs that support to continue in the coming days. The domestic AC market was completely dependent on imports before. This import-dependent industry has now come to depend on local production while export activities are in progress. So, government policy support should be continued to make this industry sustainable.