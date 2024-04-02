MHM Fairoz Managing Director & CEO, Singer Bangladesh Limited

We have introduced R32 gas in our new range of Air-Conditioner through our "Green Inverter" technology, which protects the ozone layer of the environment. R32 has a GWP (Global Warming Potential) around one-third of R410A, making it a more environmentally friendly choice. Besides, our "Green Inverter" technology assures sustainable energy savings (up to 60%). From our perspective, we are not only reducing the carbon footprint but also addressing the electricity crisis during the summer season in Bangladesh. We are bringing Beko Brand to address Innovation in AC category by launching Wifi and Ionizer features. As the young tech-savvy segment is always up for trying new tech-advanced features, therefore, our ACs will be the perfect solution for them.

As we aim for full localization for AC category by the end of this year, the government can provide grants or tax incentives for companies investing in R&D for energy-efficient and environmentally friendly air conditioning technologies.

