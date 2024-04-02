“We plan to continue investment in local manufacturing as per NBR guidelines.”

Md Noor A Alam, Deputy Managing Director, Elite Hitech Industries Ltd & President Elect, ASHRAE Bangladesh Chapter

We have been continuously investing in our Local R&D and we are known for customization based on local industry requirements and environmental conditions. Our company plans to continue its investment in local manufacturing as per NBR guidelines and regulations.

We appreciate the government policy support for the industry in the recent past and we as an industry were able to cut down foreign products in the country to a great extent. However, this is just the beginning. We hope that the policy support will continue in the long term so that we can replicate this same manufacturing journey in the other product segments of HVAC products and Data Centre Cooling Machines. For the goal of Smart Bangladesh, our country needs to be self sufficient in those server related and industry process cooling products as well. If we can receive continuous policy support from the government's side, we will be willing to keep manufacturing more and more specialty HVAC&R products.