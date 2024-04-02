"Advanced tech for durable AC systems.”

Monika Islam Group Director, Jamuna Group

Modern innovation is one of the prime factors driving the expansion of the air conditioning industry. Now, customers are more focused on comfort, sustainability, and energy efficiency while buying an AC. Keeping in mind the customers' demand, we have already introduced the technological features that can contribute to the durability of Jamuna AC. Also, Jamuna AC's Silver ion Filter and Degerming Filter prevent harmful bacteria in the air and help remove odors from the room.

The government has taken certain initiatives aimed at promoting energy-efficient air conditioning. With the import duty on raw materials for refrigerators and air conditioners waived until 2025, locally manufactured air conditioners are beginning to dominate the market. Jamuna Electronics & Automobiles aims to produce and provide the best quality services and innovative products for people, maintain ethical standards in business operations, ensuring benefits to stakeholders and the people of Bangladesh and beyond.