“We utilize environmentally-friendly R-410A gas in our air conditioners.”

M A Razzak Khan Raj, Chairman, Minister-Myone Group
 

Keeping pace with time, customer taste and demand, we are adding new technology to our AC. Due to the attractive design of our Air Conditioners, the market demand for our ACs is higher. Among the technological additions to our Air Conditioners for the convenience of customers are our recently added Dual inverter technology. Due to this, electricity consumption is reduced by more than 60 percent. We also give utmost importance to environment protection. For this, we are using R 410 A gas in our AC which is environment friendly. 

If the government reduces or exempts the current import tax, then a favorable environment will be created for the development of the local electronics business. If the present government solves these problems by taking the above issues into consideration, we hope that the challenges the local electronics sector faces can be overcome. 

