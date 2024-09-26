As Bangladesh faces the worst repercussions of climate change, negotiations for accessing the Loss and Damage (L&D) Fund will be crucial at the upcoming 29th Conference of Parties (COP29), to be held in November under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). The amount pledged at COP28 for the L&D Fund—aimed at compensating loss and damage caused by climate-induced disasters in developing countries like Bangladesh—was approximately $700 million. Bangladesh will need a strong voice in climate negotiations, backed by sufficient research and climate models, to prove the loss and damage caused by climate change in order to access the L&D Fund.

Alongside policymakers and climate activists, the youth of Bangladesh have the potential to play a pivotal role in combating climate change and representing the country on international platforms through climate negotiations and advocacy. In light of this, ActionAid Bangladesh and The Daily Star have once again taken an active initiative to advance climate justice by hosting the "Climate Justice Idea Competition 2024," highlighting innovative solutions proposed by the youth in three categories: energy transition, water rights and circular economy.

Following a four-month-long campaign and a nationwide call for ideas through various media, both online and offline, an astounding 156 submissions were received in the aforementioned categories. Two experts in each category meticulously reviewed all submissions to select the top three ideas from each group, ultimately choosing nine exceptional teams with ingenious and viable solutions.

To prepare the selected teams for the grand finale, a technical session and a grooming session were conducted, during which each team presented their proposal before nine mentors with expertise in relevant fields. These mentors guided the participants and addressed any remaining feasibility gaps in their ideas.

The grand finale took place at The Daily Star Center on August 31, 2024, graced by esteemed guests including Farah Kabir, Country Director of ActionAid Bangladesh; Ibrahim Al-Zayad, Chair of the Executive Board at ActionAid International Bangladesh Society; and Mahfuz Anam, Editor and publisher of The Daily Star. A distinguished panel of judges, comprising experts from civil society, the corporate sector, and the development sector, had the challenging task of evaluating the prototypes and final pitches, each consisting of a seven-minute presentation followed by a two-minute Q&A session. Ultimately, three outstanding winners were selected, one from each category, each poised to contribute significantly to advancing climate justice.

The transition toward green energy is inevitable. Many countries have already shifted entirely to renewable options, and others are following suit. So why shouldn't we? It is entirely possible for us to do the same through the ideas and innovations proposed by the youth of our country. — Farah Kabir, Country Director ActionAid Bangladesh

With thoughtless planning and environmental neglect of natural resources, we risk destroying ourselves before the full impact of climate change even takes hold. Water is essential for us and future generations. We must address this issue with urgency, prioritize it over other concerns, and make sincere efforts to preserve this vital resource. — Mahfuz Anam, Editor & Publisher The Daily Star