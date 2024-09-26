Circular Economy

CHAMPION

Swaccha

Eco-friendly toothbrush

Team members: Mahmudul Hasan, Shuaiba Chowdhury Khushbu, Ashraful Islam

The Aspire – Swaccha toothbrushes offer premium quality at just TK20, setting a new standard for value. Each brush contains embedded seeds that transform it into a plant upon disposal, promoting environmental sustainability. Made from sustainable materials, these toothbrushes also enhance oral health by combating bacteria more effectively than standard options.

Key features include soil decomposition, improved fertility, reduced plastic waste, cost-effectiveness, and durability, with a business model targeting both B2B and B2C markets.

Other Finalists

FishBooth Lab

Waste to fish feed

Team members: Mohammad Shakil Khan, Zobair Alam Sunny, Labanna Datta

The initiative aims to utilize fish waste and trash fish to produce fish feed, reducing environmental pollution and developing eco-friendly solutions that create value in the economy. By lowering fish feed costs, it also seeks to mitigate the effects of climate change on coastal farmers.

Shitol Pati

Recycling clothes

Team members: Raiyan Tausifur Rahman, Zabir Al Zihad, Antara Sakira

The initiative recycles fabrics from BEXIMCO or Square, with tailors completing products that consumers can return to Shitol Pati for redesign. Consumers can select new designs like e-print, tie-dye, or embroidery, with designers earning royalties and tailors providing redesign services at a lower cost than new clothing.