Chattogram realty trends

Perched on the banks of the river Karnaphuli in Chattogram's Sadar Ghat, PK Sen Bhaban stands as a silent guardian of ancient times. The seven-storied marvel—once known as 'Prasanna Kumar Dham'—is arguably the city's first high-rise building and was among the largest structures during the British era. Its intricate construction weaves a mystic tapestry of subcontinental Hindu temple motifs, the elegance of Islamic architecture, and the charm of European Gothic style. The building has stood the test of time, and even now, the current owners, the Ghosh family, still reside within its historic walls.