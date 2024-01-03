Mentors’ Chittagong Lighting the way to dream globally

High school is daunting, for everyone. Soon, you'll finish your HSC or A levels and go out of the predefined structure of school curriculum to venture into an open world of possibilities. There are great options in the country. And if you decide to go abroad, the possibilities are endless. However, navigating the process can seem confusing, and to be honest, a bit scary. There's a misconception that if you want any higher education support service, you have to come to Dhaka. But that is not the case. One such great example is Mentors', a leading student consultancy and prep organisation, which has been successfully helping aspiring students meet their dreams in Dhaka, Chattogram, Sylhet, Rajshahi, Moulvibazar, Rangpur, and Khulna.

Their journey began in 1996 in Dhaka, where they established themselves with a stellar team of teachers, comprehensive courseware, and an abundance of practice tests to ensure complete preparation. They prioritised interactive classrooms that cater to individual needs, expert advisory panels for unwavering support, and access to all the essential information you need to navigate this crucial journey.

Their success in nurturing students for admission tests at IBA, NSU, EWU, and other universities for programs like BBA, MBA, EMBA, and standardised tests like IELTS and SAT spoke volumes. So much so that their demand crossed cities, leading them to expand their services beyond Dhaka, starting with Chattogram.

"Mentors' Chittagong carries the torch of exceptional standards and outcomes set by its parent branch," says Manzuma Murshed, the founder of Mentors' Chittagong. "Our personalised counselling and tailored support, putting the student at the heart of everything we do, is the secret fuelling our remarkable success. The overwhelming gratitude from our students is the best reward."

Murshed, an inspiration in a city like Chattogram where societal barriers can hold some women back, has spearheaded a positive shift in the local education landscape. Under her leadership, Mentors' Chittagong services are readily accessible, not just through the main branch but also through dedicated helplines, email support, and active social media platforms. They go the extra mile, conducting regular seminars, workshops, and webinars to equip students with valuable insights and updates for their higher education journey.

For a student seeking Mentors' Chittagong guidance, the journey starts with an initial assessment to understand their unique goals and aspirations. This becomes the blueprint for their personalised roadmap, encompassing expert guidance on test preparation, university selection, application procedures, and visa support. They don't just guide; they walk alongside you, offering personalised counselling, assistance with document preparation, and interview preparation to ensure a smooth and successful voyage. No matter your stage in the process, their quality service remains readily available.

Moreover, recognising financial and other hurdles some students face, Mentors' Chittagong extends a helping hand through scholarship programs and mentorship initiatives. They break down barriers and empower dreams, ensuring every student has a fair chance to chase their academic aspirations, wherever they may lead.

When the pandemic hit, Mentors' Chittagong faced a unique challenge like the rest of the world, how to continue their service when no one can meet each other? Without hesitation, they turned to technology. They organised virtual tours and online sessions, and continued their access to valuable information and guidance. And they continue to use technology to provide quality service for students at any time, at any place they are. They provide virtual counselling sessions, online workshops, and webinars. They connect students with alumni and experts from around the world.

And it is no surprise, for ambitious students dreaming of pursuing higher education in international destinations like the UK, USA, Canada, Australia, and Malaysia, Mentors' Chittagong has become a trusted navigator. Over the past seven years, their success in guiding to prestigious universities has changed the lives of hundreds of students.

"My passion for education and empowering students to study abroad actually stems from my own experience. When I had the opportunity to study abroad, it completely transformed my perspective and opened up a world of possibilities. I wanted to share that same life-changing experience with others," says Murshed. "You have the potential to achieve great things, and Mentors' Chittagong is here to support you every step of the way. We understand that the journey can seem overwhelming, but with our guidance and expertise, we can turn your dreams into reality. From test preparation to university selection, application assistance to visa guidance, we have the resources and knowledge to help you succeed. So, don't hesitate to reach out to us and let us be your partner in this incredible journey."