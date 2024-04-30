“Periodic amendments necessary to keep aligned with the overall economy of the country”

Md. Ahsan-uz Zaman Managing Director & CEO Midland Bank

Agriculture is considered a major source of livelihood for most people in Bangladesh. Hence the role of agricultural credit is immense to accelerate agricultural activities besides introducing modern agricultural management all over the country. Considering the importance, Midland Bank has introduced some unique "Agricultural Credit Products" suiting farmers' demands regarding timely disbursement considering seasonal impact and fixation of appropriate loan tenure considering the harvesting time. Such features have made our products highly effective for farmers' needs. Our bank is also developing a digital approval process to make the loan available faster to them.

Midland Bank, a fourth-generation bank, has 58 branches/sub-braches and more than 100 Agent Banking Centers all over Bangladesh. Moreover, this bank has business relationships with some leading and reputed NGOs that have a strong footprint in every corner of the country. By utilizing our own and NGO partners' network, Midland Bank is promoting its agri loan product to various tiers of farmers including small, and medium farmers, landless and sharecroppers. Presently, we are working with four models i.e. (1) Loan through Direct/Own distribution network (2) Loan through NGO/MFI linkage (3) Loan through Parent Company of Contract Farming (4) Loan through Intermediary Scheme. Since its inception, Midland Bank disbursed Tk.798.66 crore (up to 31.03.2024) against the total disbursement target of Tk.604.00 crore given by Bangladesh Bank (132.23% achievement against target).

Bangladesh Bank's current agricultural policy is very effective. However, periodic amendments are necessary to keep it aligned with the overall economy of the country.