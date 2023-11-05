The premiere OTT & Digital Content Awards

As the clock struck 5 on October 21, celebrities and stars started pouring in Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC). Journalists, photographers and fans were ready to welcome them, as they sauntered down the red carpet.

The glitz and glamour were thinly carpeted by a layer of anticipation: who would emerge as the winners of Blender's Choice- The Daily Star OTT & Digital Content Awards 2022? In only its second year, the franchise has emerged as the most talked about awards when it comes to the digital space.

Along with the stellar teams that worked with The Daily Star and Ispahani Tea Limited to make the event possible, we would also like to thank Reboot Limited for their incomparable work in the event and artiste management, and Checkmate Events for helping us capture the blissful moments during the ceremony.

In this supplement, we take a look at some of the scintillating moments from the festival, as well as talk to some of the participants and winners about the event.