The performers who elevated the event

Magnificent, power packed, thrilling – the performances at Blender's Choice-The Daily Star OTT & Digital Content Awards took the event to a completely new level. While the show itself was unveiled by a performance akin to a blooming flower petal – Alifia Squad, headed by Mofassal Alif, and Sohana Saba. A musical delight followed, with Khayam Sanu Sandhi and Masha Islam, with Masha capping off the set with her signature Teka Pakhi. The way Ridy Sheikh performed, wearing an eye-catching combination of traditional sari and western kicks, it did not really look as she only had two days to prepare – but she did. The gorgeous Tasnia Farin blew everyone's mind while grooving to Jhumka. Pritom Hasan, arguably the showstopper for the event when it came to performances, and he did not disappoint. Pouring his heart out, he sang Jadukor, Local Bus and the Coke Studio sensation, Deora. Thanks to these wonderfully talented individuals and their teams, this particular event reached unprecedented heights.

Photos: Checkmate events/STAR