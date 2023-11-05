Safiya Sathi’s designs shine on the red carpet

Glitz, glamour and a euphoric fashion statement: Blender's Choice-The Daily Star OTT & Digital Content Awards 2022 witnessed an array of stars walking down the red carpet with panache and flair which can give Hollywood red carpet a run for their money.

This year, a dash of purple splurged all over the red carpet as our gorgeous hosts- Naziba Basher, Sarah Alam, Aisha Khan, Yash Rohan, and Amin Hannan- embraced the red carpet dressed fabulously by talented designer Safiya Sathi.

"I have heard that the OTT awards will happen in October, and then one day, I was contacted by The Daily Star -- they wanted wardrobe design for the hosts. At first, I was skeptical whether I would be able to deliver the products within such a short time."

Safiya Sathi

Safiya has gained recognition for designing some of the stunning wedding ensembles for gorgeous brides. However, amidst the artistry of zardousi attires, she also specialises on flaire gowns, which is a must have at award ceremonies especially for glam moves.

"As Autumn comes to an end, and winter is knocking at the door, we thought of using a single coloured fabric with no ornamentation for the girls. We opted for lots of ruffles and pleats and let go of the zardousi for the gorgeous gown, "added the designer.

"Safiya exceeded all of my expectations with the outfit she gave me! It was perhaps one of the most beautiful things I have ever worn in my life, that too in my favourite colour - purple. It made me feel the most glamourous, regal and confident I had ever felt," said Naziba Basher.

Photos: Checkmate Events/Star

Within a short span of time, the designer met with the hosts, as she wanted to ensure that their individuality shined at the event.

"I didn't have to face limitations with the hosts, as they gave me input which helped me envision the designs. For Sarah Alam is a gorgeous model, who could beautifully carry off an off-shoulder dress with grace and elegance. Her dress was a mermaid cut gown with net flairs which gave an oomph factor to her whole attire," stated the designer.

Photos: Checkmate Events/Star

Instead of the usual bodycon dresses, Safiya opted for flair gowns which made the hosts shine at the red carpet.

"This is the first time I had the opportunity to host Blenders Choice- The Daily Star OTT and Digital Content Award 2022, and so I wanted to look unique at the event. From a young age, I loved wearing frocks and long skirts, so I really wanted to wear a gown which had lots of pleats in it," said Aisha Khan.

Photos: Checkmate Events/Star

In terms of men's attire, the male hosts preferred to wear something regular but comfortable at the event.

"Yash Rohan wanted a regular but stylish red carpet look- we paired together a full black ensemble with velvet blazer and black shirt, this gave him a regal and elegant look which suited his personality. However, I had a hard time finding the perfect fabric for Amin, as he wanted something that was comfortable and went with his usual style," added the fashion designer.

"As soon as I entered the premise, everyone was telling me that I did a fantastic job and that everyone looked amazing in my design. The hosts were feeling exquisite, and they spread that vibe all over the event. This really made my day at the event," concluded Safiya Sathi.