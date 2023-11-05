Magic in the making

Behind a successful event, there are a lot of work that goes into preparation which makes a show magical.

The event's organisers huddle for a meeting to ensure every detail aligns seamlessly. The sweat and hard work in the rehearsal, become the canvas for the mesmerising dance performances that dazzled the audience in the event. However, it's not all work; laughter and camaraderie fill the air as well.

Amid the hustle and bustle, the organisers find time to share light-hearted moments, jokes, and smiles.

Their shared passion for creating a memorable event binds them together, and the moments of laughter are a proof to the joy they find in their work.

Photos: Checkmate events

H. M. Fazle Rabbi, Deputy General Manager, Ispahani Tea Limited

Imran Kadir, Head of Marketing, The Daily Star

Omar Hannan, General Manager, Ispahani Tea Limited

Tajdin Hasan, Chief Business Officer, The Daily Star

The marketing team shares a light moment.

The team of Alifia Squad with Sohana Saba.

The Arts & Entertainment and Marketing team in a meeting.