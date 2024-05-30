Quick cash Taptap Send speeds up global remittances

Picture a Bangladeshi expatriate living in New York City, diligently saving a portion of his income every month to provide for his family back in Dhaka. However, in the face of global inflation and unpredictable exchange rates, the process of sending money abroad can become expensive and burdensome for individuals. In this situation, Taptap Send stands out as a convenient solution, making international money transfers simple and secure with ease and efficiency.

Introducing Taptap Send

Taptap Send, a cross-border remittance platform, has been crafted for diasporic communities, facilitating money transfers from countries like the US, UK, UAE, EU nations, and Canada to destinations across Africa, Asia, and the Caribbean. Taptap Send ensures great exchange rates leveraging its partnerships with banks and financial institutions and streamlining the process.

A key benefit of the app is its remarkable convenience for Bangladeshis residing abroad who wish to send money to their family members in their home country. This app stands out from the rest by providing no-fee transfers at rates that are hard to beat. Additionally, it offers the convenience of instant bank transfers and mobile wallet options.

Seamless and cost-free transactions

According to Sudarshan Suvashish Das, Growth Manager for Bangladesh at Taptap Send, the platform's primary allure is its fee-free structure. "Taptap Send does not charge any fee. There are absolutely zero fees when you send money to Bangladesh, regardless of the pay-out method – banks, mobile wallets, or cash pick-ups – giving our customers the best value for their money when sending remittances," he explains. This approach ensures that the full amount reaches the intended recipient without deductions.

Unmatched exchange rates

"We ensure great exchange rates. Our platform ensures that money transfers are fast and efficient, allowing recipients to receive funds in a matter of minutes," Das informs, highlighting how Taptap Send consistently offers more favourable rates compared to other platforms. This rapid service is crucial for those who rely on timely financial support from abroad. Not only are the transfers quick and easy, but with each and every transfer, the recipients also receive a 2.5% government incentive.

Fast and efficient money transfers

Taptap Send stands out for its speed and efficiency. The app boasts an extensive network of partners and pay-out locations, enhancing its accessibility and convenience for users globally. The platform also features a secure transaction system with built-in fraud protection and a robust transfer mechanism.

User-friendly experience

The intuitive design of the Taptap Send app allows for easy navigation and quick transactions, catering to all user demographics. "The app has a user-friendly interface that allows customers to navigate and complete transactions seamlessly," Das adds. Moreover, the company is committed to continual improvement, regularly updating its technological features to enhance user experience.

What lies ahead: Growth and improvement

Moving forward, Taptap Send is not complacent. "We are always striving to incorporate the latest technological advancements to provide our users with an exceptional experience," Das affirms. The company is looking to expand into new markets, improve its current services, and establish strong partnerships with important financial stakeholders in order to enhance its global presence and provide better service.

A reliable and affordable remittance solution

Launched in 2018, Taptap Send has quickly gained popularity, serving thousands of users worldwide. Founded by two Harvard alumni, the company has its head offices in London and New York City. Taptap Send is also known for its community projects across various regions, often catering specifically to Bangladeshis living in the US, UK, UAE, Europe and Canada. Since its inception, Taptap Send has been dedicated to providing reliable, affordable, and convenient remittance services.

With an ethos of customer-centricity, Taptap Send is poised to remain a preferred choice for Bangladeshi expatriates and other global users needing to send money home efficiently and without undue expense.

So, for Bangladeshis abroad and many others, Taptap Send can not only become a service – but a lifeline, connecting them with their loved ones through remittance.