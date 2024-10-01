Ushering in a New Chapter of China-Bangladesh Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership with Renewed Friendship and Joined Hands

——Celebrating the 75th Anniversary of the Founding of the People's Republic of China

H.E. Mr. Yao Wen, Ambassador of China to Bangladesh

October 1, 2024 marks the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China. On this momentous occasion, on behalf of the Chinese Embassy in Bangladesh, I would like to extend my deepest gratitude and highest respect to everyone who has been supporting China's development and the China-Bangladesh friendship over the years. I also wish to convey my warmest greetings and sincere regards to all our fellow compatriots living in Bangladesh!

Over the past 75 years, Chinese people have created miracles of achievement. Under the strong leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC), the Chinese nation has achieved the historic leap from standing up, being prosperous to being strong. The Chinese people has successfully blazed a path of socialism with Chinese characteristics. China has realized the first centenary goal of building a moderately prosperous society in all respects. China is marching in confident strides towards the second centenary goal of building China into a great modern socialist country in all respects.

Over the past 75 years, China has made tremendous contribution to world development and prosperity. At present, humanity is confronted with critical choices of unity and cooperation or division and confrontation, mutual benefit or zero-sum game, and common security or turbulence and warfare. China has been ready to work with all stakeholders to build an open, inclusive, clean and beautiful world that enjoys lasting peace, universal security and common prosperity. China is determined to implement the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative, hold high the banner of building a community with a shared future for mankind, and take steps forward to build a common homeland for humanity.

Looking back the last decade from 2013 to 2023, China's economy achieved a medium-to-high annual growth rate of 6.1 percent, contributing to global economic growth by more than 30 percent on average. This year, China's GDP is growing by 5 percent year-on-year on a steady, sound and upward trajectory with the potential of long-term growth. China's development will inject vibrant impetus into the world economy, providing more development opportunities for Bangladesh and other countries.

In July this year, the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) successfully concluded its third plenary session, which is a very important meeting held at a critical juncture of building a great country and advancing national rejuvenation in the new era. The session adopted the Resolution of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China on Further Deepening Reform Comprehensively, which outlined the overall goal of further deepening reform and provided a comprehensive action plan and blueprint for China's future development. We will adhere to achieving the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation through Chinese-style modernization and continue to actively promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind. We aim to bring new opportunities to the world through China's development and contribute wisdom and strength to world peace, development, and the advancement of humankind.

China and Bangladesh are traditionally friendly neighbors and Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partners. Our bilateral relations are based on the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence, with full respect to the independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity of Bangladesh. We believe no one but the Bangladeshi people have the right to choose their path of development. We follow a policy of good-neighborliness and friendship towards all Bangladeshi people. Bangladesh firmly upholds the One-China principle, recognizing Taiwan as an inalienable part of China's territory, and consistently supports China on matters concerning Hong Kong, Xinjiang, Xizang, and human rights.

No matter what changes have taken place inside Bangladesh, China's commitment to develop our bilateral relations remains unchanged. China is fully convinced that our cooperation will sustain healthy and stable momentum of growth. China sincerely hopes that under the leadership of the interim government, Bangladesh will carry out state reform, maintain political stability, advance economic development and improve people's livelihood. To support the development of Bangladesh, China decides to grant zero-tariff treatment on 100% of taxable items to Bangladesh, which means China will substantially increase import of cereals, sugar, edible oil, rubber and rubber products, wood products, jute and jute products, paper and paper products, wool and cotton from Bangladesh from 1 December, 2024. China will import Bangladeshi Mangos, which will benefit the local farmers. To combat the flood, China is providing rescue facilities and equipment worth of 400,000 US dollars to Bangladesh. During the last one and half months since the establishment of the interim government, Chinese enterprises have invested more than 85 million US dollars, which demonstrates the confidence China holds for the future development of Bangladesh and our relations. What's more, at the request of the interim government, China has sent National Emergency Medical Team to Bangladesh to provide assistance in treatment of those patients injured in the July and August movement.

The Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership between China and Bangladesh has brought tangible benefits to the peoples of both nations. Under the Belt and Road Initiative, China has built 7 railways, 12 highways, 21 bridges, and 31 power and energy projects in Bangladesh, generating employment for over 550,000 people. The cultural and people-to-people exchanges between the two countries have also deepened significantly, with direct flights now connecting the capitals of both countries and weekly flights totaling 80, accommodating over 15,000 passengers each week. Nearly 20,000 Bangladeshi students are pursuing their studies in China. Over the past year, the two Confucius Institutes and one Confucius Classroom in Bangladesh have provided educational services to nearly 3,000 students.

Next year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Bangladesh, ushering the bilateral relationship into a new historical phase. China is ready to seize this opportunity to collaborate closely with Bangladesh, strengthen the traditional friendship between our two nations, deepen exchanges and mutually beneficial cooperation across diverse fields, and jointly pursue high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, propelling the Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership between China and Bangladesh to new heights. Next year is also the "China-Bangladesh Year of People-to-People Exchanges". We will come out with dozens of functions in the sectors of political exchanges, economic and trade cooperation, culture, education, tourism, sports, public health, youth, women, media, academic interactions. All the celebrations aim at improving the friendly relations between us, delivering more benefits to the peoples of both countries, especially the young people.

A nation will prosper only when its young people thrive. Young people are the most energetic and full of dreams. Youth are the hope and will be the leaders of the future. Youth are living in a remarkable time, and enjoy a promising prospect to fulfill their dreams. I expect the young people to devote themselves into China-Bangladesh cooperation, passing the torch of friendship from generation to generation.

Long live China and Bangladesh friendship!