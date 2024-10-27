Top policymakers call for responsible business practices

Two top government functionaries called upon entrepreneurs to conduct business activities transparently and responsibly, saying that the interim government is trying to remove all the barriers to facilitate trade and investment.

"Always be in the sunshine. Nothing should be done under the table. That's the best test of business," Finance and Commerce Adviser Salehuddin Ahmed said at a gathering of entrepreneurs and top executives at the Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden on October 8.

The event was held to hand over prizes of the 22nd Bangladesh Business Awards, a flagship annual event of DHL Express and The Daily Star which is organised to honour entrepreneurs and enterprises for their outstanding efforts and landmark achievements in their respective business fields.

Ahmed assured the business community that barriers to doing business would be removed and said the business community is demonstrating empathy and altruism.

Ahmed said there is no uncertainty now and that the interim government has taken many initiatives to bring back discipline in banking and other sectors.

"Our main target is economic recovery," he said.

Lutfey Siddiqi, the chief adviser's special envoy for international affairs, said: "It's an extraordinarily opportune moment for us to imagine the possibilities that are available to us."

He said it's liberating for businesses to be able to operate in a responsible manner, which is in a way true to stakeholders.

"To be able to say that we are raising standards of employment, wages, safety, and environmental sustainability. And, we will be doing business on the basis of quality.

"So, I look forward to all of us being part of the journey. It may be two steps forward and one step back. But as long as we are compassionate about each other's challenges and take everyone along on this journey, I am sure it is going to be a wonderful prize."

Referring to interim government advisers, he said every single person in the team is there to do a good job.

"We have variable capabilities. Some of us have better execution experience in some fields than others, but we are open-minded. We, of course, correct when we get feedback. And we are hopefully a responsible government," he said.