22nd Bangladesh Business Awards
Tue Oct 8, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Tue Oct 8, 2024 02:33 AM

Most Viewed

22nd Bangladesh Business Awards

Bangladesh business awards through the years (2000 -2022)

Tue Oct 8, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Tue Oct 8, 2024 02:33 AM

BUSINESS PERSON OF THE YEAR

The Bangladesh Business Awards was introduced in 2000 with the objective of creating an environment of excellence and competitiveness – one that would drive the members of the business community to scale greater heights of productivity, efficiency, financial discipline and modern management. Over the years, the awards shaped up into the most prestigious, credible and sought-after recognition for Bangladesh's business community. In the 22nd year of this prestigious award, we remember fondly the glorious winners from previous years.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

 

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

কুমিল্লায় বিএসএফের গুলিতে এক বাংলাদেশি নিহত

বিএসএফের গুলিতে ঘটনাস্থলেই তিনি নিহত হন।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বিদ্যুৎ ও জ্বালানি

সামিটের সঙ্গে দ্বিতীয় এফএসআরইউ চুক্তি বাতিল করল সরকার

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে