Bangladesh business awards through the years (2000 -2022)

BUSINESS PERSON OF THE YEAR

The Bangladesh Business Awards was introduced in 2000 with the objective of creating an environment of excellence and competitiveness – one that would drive the members of the business community to scale greater heights of productivity, efficiency, financial discipline and modern management. Over the years, the awards shaped up into the most prestigious, credible and sought-after recognition for Bangladesh's business community. In the 22nd year of this prestigious award, we remember fondly the glorious winners from previous years.