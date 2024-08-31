Doing household chores is the secret to adulting

Do you ever feel overwhelmed by the sheer amount of responsibility you have as a young adult? Paying bills, cooking, cleaning – it's a lot to handle. Nonetheless, there's a secret weapon to conquering the entire adulting conundrum: doing household chores.

It might sound counterintuitive but doing dishes, sweeping the floor, and taking out the trash isn't just about keeping your living space clean. It's actually a crucial part of becoming a self-sufficient and responsible young adult.

Beyond the practical benefits, there's evidence that chores can help protect the health of your brain. A study published in Neurology in 2022 found a link between ordinary household chores and a lower risk of dementia. Researchers followed over half a million adults for an average of 10 years and discovered that those who regularly did housework were 21% less likely to develop dementia.

When you're responsible for keeping your room clean or helping with preparing meals for your family, you're learning to take ownership of your actions. By completing chores, you understand that your choices have consequences which help you develop a strong sense of responsibility. In addition, chores can help you become a better time manager. Ever noticed how so many of us are able binge-watch an entire series but struggle to find time to do laundry? Chores can help you balance your time more effectively. By breaking down tasks into smaller steps and setting deadlines, you'll improve your ability to manage your schedule. By doing household chores, you're building the essential skills that you need to survive independently or otherwise. With every chore you complete, you get one step closer to becoming more self-sufficient.

Problem-solving skills are another key benefit. Ever faced a clogged drain or burnt-out lightbulb? These challenges, while frustrating, are opportunities to learn how to find solutions. Over time, you'll become better at thinking critically and finding creative ways to overcome obstacles.

A clean and organised living space isn't just aesthetically pleasing, it's also essential for mental and emotional well-being. Studies have shown that clutter can contribute to stress and anxiety. By pitching in with chores, you're creating a healthier environment for yourself and everyone who shares your space.

Additionally, working together as a family or with roommates to maintain a clean home builds a sense of teamwork and cooperation. Everyone benefits from a shared effort, and it can strengthen relationships.

The skills you learn from doing chores are directly transferable to the adult world. Whether you're heading off to university, joining the workforce or living on your own, you'll be grateful for the ability to cook, clean, and manage a household. And let's face it, being able to take care of yourself saves you money in the long run.

While chores might not be the most exciting part of your life, they're definitely an investment on yourself. So, the next time you think of skipping chores, pick up that mop, dust that shelf, or load the washing machine.

Reference:

American Academy of Neurology. (July 27, 2022). Chores, exercise, and social visits linked to lower risk of dementia.