Voters in the Chimbuk Hill area in the dark about the ongoing upazila polls

Many people of Bhittapara, Dewan Headmanpara, Laimipara, and Sharanpara of Chimbuk Hill do not know that elections are being held in their upazilas today. One or two people who came to vote complained that the candidates did not carry out any kind of public contact programmes in these villages before the election.