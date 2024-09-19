Dhaka and Jahangirnagar universities: Is the country turning into a ‘mob land’?
After the murder of a former student leader of Rajshahi University, the same incident happened in Dhaka and Jahangirnagar University. Students have been accused of beating two people to death. Is the country turning into a 'mob's land'? Why can't mob justice be stopped in our country? Why are people taking the law into their own hands? What can the government and leaders of the anti-discrimination student movement do to stop mob justice?
