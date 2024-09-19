News Multimedia
Star Viewsroom
Thu Sep 19, 2024 11:35 PM
Last update on: Thu Sep 19, 2024 11:38 PM

Most Viewed

News Multimedia

Dhaka and Jahangirnagar universities: Is the country turning into a ‘mob land’?

Star Viewsroom
Thu Sep 19, 2024 11:35 PM Last update on: Thu Sep 19, 2024 11:38 PM

After the murder of a former student leader of Rajshahi University, the same incident happened in Dhaka and Jahangirnagar University. Students have been accused of beating two people to death. Is the country turning into a 'mob's land'? Why can't mob justice be stopped in our country? Why are people taking the law into their own hands? What can the government and leaders of the anti-discrimination student movement do to stop mob justice?

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|ক্যাম্পাস

ঢাকা বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ে ছাত্র-শিক্ষক-কর্মচারীদের দলীয় রাজনীতি বন্ধের সিদ্ধান্ত

বৃহস্পতিবার রাতে বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ের উপাচার্যের সভাপতিত্বে এক জরুরি সিন্ডিকেটের সভায় এ সিদ্ধান্ত নেওয়া হয়।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|ক্যাম্পাস

ছাত্রদলকর্মী-সমন্বয়ক মিলে তিন দফা পিটিয়ে হত্যা করে সাবেক ছাত্রলীগ নেতা শামীমকে

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification