Is Bangladesh going towards a deep economic crisis?

The political unrest and the garment workers' agitation in the apparel sector have started to take a toll on the economy that has already been struggling for skyrocketing inflation, a depleting dollar stockpile, slowing exports and decelerating private sector activities.

How will the ailing economy be impacted by the blockades? How can Bangladesh avoid the economic crisis to deepen further? What do economists and business leaders think about these?

