Tue Nov 7, 2023 10:12 PM
Last update on: Tue Nov 7, 2023 10:16 PM

Is Bangladesh going towards a deep economic crisis?

Tue Nov 7, 2023 10:12 PM Last update on: Tue Nov 7, 2023 10:16 PM

The political unrest and the garment workers' agitation in the apparel sector have started to take a toll on the economy that has already been struggling for skyrocketing inflation, a depleting dollar stockpile, slowing exports and decelerating private sector activities.

How will the ailing economy be impacted by the blockades? How can Bangladesh avoid the economic crisis to deepen further? What do economists and business leaders think about these?

Today's Star News Plus will answer the questions.

 

