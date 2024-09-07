Silent friday

Somehow, the taste of tear gas

and fear stuck to my tongue as my father

took me to pray. Cold was the house of god

before he began to speak. He told me he was

somewhere close, and his voice was beautiful

or so it seemed. Everything was suddenly beautiful,

even the floor and the silence of the body and

nation both. At some point I thought

the imam was crying, and

my father turned

'he sounds beautiful'

he said. I wonder

if all we can do in pain

is be beautiful.

Raian Abedin is a poet, a student of Biochemistry, and a contributor to The Daily Star.