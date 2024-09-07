Star Literature
Raian Abedin
Sat Sep 7, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sat Sep 7, 2024 01:57 AM

Most Viewed

Star Literature

Silent friday

Raian Abedin
Sat Sep 7, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Sat Sep 7, 2024 01:57 AM
PHOTO: MAISHA SYEDA

Somehow, the taste of tear gas
and fear stuck to my tongue as my father
took me to pray. Cold was the house of god
before he began to speak. He told me he was
somewhere close, and his voice was beautiful
or so it seemed. Everything was suddenly beautiful,
even the floor and the silence of the body and
nation both. At some point I thought 
the imam was crying, and
my father turned 
'he sounds beautiful'
he said. I wonder 
if all we can do in pain
is be beautiful.

Raian Abedin is a poet, a student of Biochemistry, and a contributor to The Daily Star.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|মতামত

প্রধান উপদেষ্টার সঙ্গে দুই ঘণ্টা

সবচেয়ে চ্যালেঞ্জিং যে বিষয়ে তিনি আমাদের সহায়তা চেয়েছেন, তা হলো—জাতিকে একতাবদ্ধ করা। তিনি অনুভব করেছেন এবং আমরাও তার সঙ্গে একমত যে, আমরা এখন বিপজ্জনকভাবে বিভাজিত এবং শিগগির এই পরিস্থিতির পরিবর্তন...

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

আগ্নেয়াস্ত্র জমা দেননি শামীম ওসমান ও তার পরিবারের সদস্যরা

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification