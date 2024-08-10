There was complete silence around the time of your birth

the way there was complete silence when

you lied for the first time. You opened your eyes

scared that the ants

would hunt them down—egg-white and so

in love with the hurricane lamps your mother

would bring out for your father to fill

with kerosene. You were born

like a waterlogged city, you were

born with silence in your mouth. You lied

like a city still holding on to the rain,

soaked lamps and the monsoon gods

bleeding. Over time, it will become

a part of you—that's what the rain

does, your father tells you one day,

drenched on his way home, his shadow

now touching yours, the closest you have been, it lingers.

And then your eyes—egg-white and so

in love with this silence

finds you as

you tell yourself

that this, your eyes and the rain,

must be love.

Raian Abedin is a poet, a student of Biochemistry, and a contributor to The Daily Star.