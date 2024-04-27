Star Literature
Poetry

Heartache

Amaryllis
I'm going through a heartbreak
Not the kind that involves a man
Where he doesn't love you back
And it doesn't go according to plan
The heartbreak I felt
Hurt so much more
Because I definitely deserve the love
But you don't feel like I need it anymore
I believed you
When you said you loved all of us
But when I realised you were lying, 
It felt like getting hit by a bus
I denied it at first
Because I trusted you
But you proved that it was a lie 
Which broke my heart in two
Because I have always loved you
More than you can ever expect
Proud to show you off
But I guess I had no effect
I wish I loved you less
I have definitely tried in the past
I got mad at you countless times 
But that sh*t never lasts
All I ask right now is
Please don't love me less
I may not be your favorite
But I do try my absolute best

Amaryllis is an occasional contributor to Star Literature.

