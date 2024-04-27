I'm going through a heartbreak

Not the kind that involves a man

Where he doesn't love you back

And it doesn't go according to plan

The heartbreak I felt

Hurt so much more

Because I definitely deserve the love

But you don't feel like I need it anymore

I believed you

When you said you loved all of us

But when I realised you were lying,

It felt like getting hit by a bus

I denied it at first

Because I trusted you

But you proved that it was a lie

Which broke my heart in two

Because I have always loved you

More than you can ever expect

Proud to show you off

But I guess I had no effect

I wish I loved you less

I have definitely tried in the past

I got mad at you countless times

But that sh*t never lasts

All I ask right now is

Please don't love me less

I may not be your favorite

But I do try my absolute best

Amaryllis is an occasional contributor to Star Literature.