I see colours everywhere–

I see hues of crimson scattered across the pages of my books,

The splashes getting darker by the second,

As if someone was bled dry right on top of it.

I see colours everywhere–

Shades of purple with a tinge of red overwhelm my senses throughout the day,

It reminds me of flesh turning blue

Once the last breath is taken,

And all I can think of when I see it is you.

I see colours everywhere–

Bright yellow spots scattered with white splotches

Are what I see when I feel warm and happy and content,

And god knows how long it has been

Since I watched the yellow streaks dance across me,

Maybe I stopped seeing yellow

The day you died.

I see colours everywhere-

Streaks of grey intermingled with splashes of black

Bring to mind overcast days

Where the cloud seems to pour out everything weighing them down,

And the thought of rain

Always reminds me of you

And how heavily it stormed the night you died.

I see colours everywhere-

Flecks of yellow waltzing amidst an ocean of green

Pulls me into its depth and showers me in a torrent of your memories,

And every time that happens

I am engulfed by the pain of losing you.

Echoes of your voice ring in my ears

As the world turns scarlet in front of my eyes.

Your face haunts my thoughts every goddamn day

And I can't help but remember the smile on your face

The last time I saw you,

You looked so peaceful in death

Like you were slumbering in the depths of the cerulean sea,

Everyone kept telling me

How they never saw anyone looking so content after death,

But all I could think of was how you were gone,

Suddenly stripping all the bright colours from my life,

That no longer do I see colours everywhere.

Kashfia Nahreen is an aspiring poet and author who is doing her Masters in Creative Writing.