WHO’s latest Essential Diagnostics List introduces new guidelines for hepatitis E virus testing and personal glucose metres

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has released its 2023 Essential Diagnostics List, which includes key updates to aid in the global management of various health conditions. Notably, the list now incorporates essential tests for hepatitis E virus (HEV) and personal glucose monitoring devices for diabetes, aiming to improve outbreak management and enhance disease control.

Hepatitis E is a global concern, and the added HEV tests will assist in accurate diagnosis and surveillance, crucial for managing outbreaks. Similarly, the inclusion of personal glucose monitoring devices alongside existing medical recommendations for diabetes is expected to lead to better disease control and reduced negative outcomes.

This list serves as a guideline for countries to improve access to essential diagnostic tools, facilitating better decision-making for national diagnostic strategies. By enabling access to reliable and vital diagnostics, it ultimately translates into improved healthcare services and enhanced patient outcomes.

The recent inclusion of tests for endocrine disorders, reproductive, maternal, and newborn health, as well as cardiovascular health, further highlights the significance of the Essential Diagnostics List in addressing global health challenges. With its updated information, the list not only aids in the development of national diagnostic strategies but also provides guidance for the prioritisation of diagnostic tools at various levels of healthcare systems worldwide.

The Essential Diagnostics List serves as a critical resource for national health plans, international organisations, and the private health technology sector, contributing to the overall improvement of global health.

Source: World Health Organisation