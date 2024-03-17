Understanding sun protection and skin cancer prevention

Exposure to the sun's rays, especially during peak hours between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m., can easily damage the skin. While avoiding these times is ideal, it is often not practical for many people. To protect yourself, use sunscreen, wear protective clothing, and seek shade whenever possible. Apply sunscreen at least 30 minutes before going outside and reapply every two to three hours, especially if swimming or sweating. For everyday use, SPF 30 sunscreen is sufficient for the face, but opt for SPF 50 or higher for extended sun exposure.

Skin cancer comes in three main types: basal cell, squamous cell, and melanoma. Basal and squamous cell cancers are less likely to spread, while melanomas can metastasize. Actinic keratosis, or pre-cancerous lesions, result from cumulative sun damage and appear as rough, red, or pink patches on the skin. While they do not directly turn into melanoma, they can develop into squamous cell carcinomas.

Factors like fair skin, red or light hair, and light-coloured eyes increase the risk of skin cancer, as does a family history of the disease. However, anyone can develop skin cancer, so it is essential for everyone to protect their skin from the sun and be aware of any changes or abnormalities.

Regular sunscreen use, protective clothing, and seeking shade are key to preventing sun damage and reducing the risk of skin cancer.