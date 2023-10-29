The power of body language Part-II

Scientists still cannot interpret all body language accurately. A partial shoulder shrug indicates uncertainty or a lack of commitment. A genuine and authentic response causes both shoulders to rise fully and equally. When only one side rises, the message is doubtful. Research suggests that assuming a "power pose" makes people feel more powerful and changes testosterone and cortisol levels. Touch is the most primitive and powerful nonverbal cue.

Research tells us that touching someone on the arm, hand, or shoulder creates a human bond. When experiencing discomfort, men tend to touch their faces while women touch their necks, clothing, jewellery, and hair. The human face is also highly expressive, conveying countless emotions without saying a word. But, out of all the different types of body language, eye contact is the most important to remember.

Eyes are the windows to the soul. The deaf community relies so much on eye contact, expression, and body language. Avoiding eye contact usually indicates lying or a lack of attention or interest. Pupil responses have been used in opinion polls and market research to measure public attitudes towards political candidates and products; the more favourable the attitude, the more dilated the pupils. Women have a wider-ranging peripheral vision, which allows them to check out a man's body from head to toe without getting caught. A male's peripheral vision is poorer, so a man will move his gaze up and down a woman's body in a very obvious way.

