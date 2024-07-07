The impact of heatwaves on children

A heatwave is an extended period of hot weather relative to the expected conditions of the area at that time of year, which may be accompanied by high humidity. Children face more vulnerable situations at this time. A few days ago we faced a heatwave. The Bangladesh government took different steps to overcome this situation. That time, the government closed the school and created different types of awareness among people.

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) said about 460 million children are exposed to extreme heat in South Asia, or 76 percent of children, compared to a third of children globally. The UN warns children in Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, the Maldives, and Pakistan are at "extremely high risk" of the impacts of climate change, defining extreme high temperatures as 83 or more days in a year over 35 degrees Celsius (95 degrees Fahrenheit). Children cannot adapt as quickly to temperature changes and are not able to remove excess heat from their bodies.

According to UNICEF, 1 in 3 children in Bangladesh, or about 20 million children, are affected by climate change every day. Children are also exposed to adverse weather conditions such as heat waves, floods, river erosion, sea level rise, and other environmental shocks caused by climate change.

Heat waves have a bad impact on anyone's health, especially newborns, infants, young children, and adult children's health. Children cannot share their feelings with others like adults, and that's why they feel irritated over time.

A heat wave is simply a period of unusually hot weather that typically lasts two or more days. The temperatures have to be outside the historical averages for a given area.

According to UNICEF's 2021 Children's Climate Risk Index (CCRI), children in Bangladesh are at extremely high risk of the impact of climate change.

Symptoms of a heatwave include:

• Heavy sweating

• Weakness

• Increased thirst

• Dizziness or fainting

• Muscle cramps

• Nausea or vomiting

• Irritability

• Headache

What steps should be taken?

• When a child faces heatstroke, you need to take the child to a cool place, give fluid with salt, and take out heavy clothing. Prevention is most necessary to avoid this situation.

• Stay hydrated: Give the child plenty of water, juice, or fruits.

• Block direct sunlight: Use curtains to reduce direct sunlight in your home.

• Stay covered: When children go outside, put on a light-colored dress; use sunglasses, a cap, a fanand an umbrella. breastfeeding babies more. Lactating mothers should drink plenty of water.

• Remain indoors: During 12:00 p.m.–4:00 p.m., stay inside the home.

• Indoor games like carrum and ludu are more suitable than outdoor games like football or cricket.

What steps should not be taken?

• Avoid vigorous activities in the sun.

• Avoid a journey in a local, crowded vehicle.

• Avoid tea, coffee, high-sugar drinks, and fizzy drinks.

• Avoid cooking between 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. It may increase the temperature at home. Don't walk barefoot.

• Avoid excessive energy loss.

• Avoid long-distance travel with the child.

The writer is an occupational therapist at the Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at the National Institute of Neurosciences and Hospitals (NINS & H). Email: [email protected]