Stem cell-derived islet cells show promise for type 1 diabetes treatment

Researchers have made a significant advancement in the treatment of type 1 diabetes, a condition where the immune system destroys insulin-producing cells in the pancreas. In a recent clinical trial, scientists tested stem cell-derived islet cells (zimislecel) as a potential treatment for this disease.

Zimislecel is created by turning embryonic stem cells into functional pancreatic islet cells, which are responsible for insulin production. The treatment involves a single infusion of these cells into the bloodstream, delivered via the portal vein, alongside an immunosuppression protocol to prevent the immune system from attacking the new cells.

In a phase 1-2 trial, 22 patients with type 1 diabetes received zimislecel. After at least 12 months of follow-up, 14 patients were still being monitored. The results were promising: all patients had some level of insulin production, and many saw significant improvements in blood sugar control. In fact, 10 patients were able to stop taking insulin altogether.

However, the trial was not without risks. Two patients died during the study period—one at 20 months and another at 30 months—due to complications related to immunosuppression, which is used to prevent the rejection of the new cells.

While the treatment is still in its early stages, these results offer hope for a potential breakthrough in managing type 1 diabetes by restoring the body's ability to produce insulin. Further studies are needed to confirm these findings and ensure the long-term safety of this approach.

Source: The New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM)