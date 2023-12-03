RSV’s surprising impact on older adults

Recent investigations into respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) have revealed a surprising trend: it is not just a concern for children anymore. Studies focusing on adults aged 60 and above have unveiled the serious impact of RSV on this age group.

In one study analysing data from US hospitals, researchers found that among adults hospitalised between February 2022 and May 2023, 5.3% tested positive for RSV. Since COVID-19 and influenza had previously overshadowed RSV cases in older adults, this discovery was significant.

Surprisingly, RSV-infected patients faced more severe outcomes, including a higher need for oxygen, ICU admission, and, sadly, higher mortality rates compared to those with other infections.

Another study examining RSV's effects on older adults found that certain factors, like age and specific health conditions such as obesity, lung diseases (like COPD), heart problems (like congestive heart failure), and diabetes, increased the risk of severe outcomes. Around 20% of these patients faced critical consequences like ICU admission or worse.

These findings underscore the importance of understanding RSV's impact on older adults. It is not just a virus for children anymore; it can lead to severe illness and even death in older individuals, especially those with underlying health issues.