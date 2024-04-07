As Bangladesh commemorates World Health Day today on April 7th, it is crucial to reflect on the prevailing health challenges facing the nation. Among these challenges, diabetes and heart conditions stand out as significant contributors to the country's healthcare burden. With increasing urbanisation, sedentary lifestyles, and dietary shifts, these non-communicable diseases have become alarmingly prevalent.

Diabetes has reached epidemic proportions as have heart conditions, including hypertension and cardiovascular diseases. Unhealthy diets high in salt and saturated fats, and lack of regular exercise contribute to the high prevalence of both.

In the face of these health challenges, initiatives like Dhaka Flow have emerged as beacon of hope, advocating for healthier lifestyles and preventive healthcare measures. Dhaka Flow encourages individuals to adopt simple yet impactful habits that promote overall well-being and reduce the risk of chronic diseases.

Here are five habit changes recommended by Dhaka Flow:

Walk in nature: A brisk walk in a park on the roof not only boosts physical fitness but also invigorates the mind. Walking in the morning in particular helps improve circulation, enhances metabolism, and sets a positive tone for the day ahead.

Balanced diet: Adopting a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins is essential for managing diabetes and heart health. Avoiding processed foods, sugary beverages, and excessive salt can help regulate blood sugar levels and reduce the risk of heart disease.

Yoga: Incorporating regular exercise into daily routines is paramount for maintaining optimal health. Yoga not only improves strength, stamina and flexibility, it also includes breathwork and meditation, which promote overall fitness at any given age.

Hydration: Drinking an adequate amount of water throughout the day is crucial for proper bodily functions. Staying hydrated helps regulate blood pressure, supports kidney function, and aids in digestion. Opting for water over sugary drinks is a simple yet effective way to promote better health.

Stress release: Avoiding stress is impossible, hence it is important to learn methods to regulate and release tension. Sharing problems with support group networks and friends, seeking therapy for help in times of chronic stress and to trauma-healing, learning how to turn on the parasympathetic nervous system through yoga and meditation can be life-saving.

By embracing these lifestyle changes, individuals can take proactive steps towards safeguarding their health and reducing the burden of chronic diseases in Bangladesh. As we observe the World Health Day today, let us reaffirm our commitment to prioritising health and wellness, not just for ourselves but for the collective well-being of our nation. Together, we can build a healthier, happier Bangladesh for generations to come.