High-carb foods that are actually healthy

Carbohydrates have had a rough go of it in recent years, often being blamed for everything from weight gain to type 2 diabetes. But not all carbs are created equal. While processed foods high in sugar and refined grains can be unhealthy, many nutrient-dense, fibre-rich foods are packed with healthy carbs that are good for you.

Oats: Oats are carb-rich food that deserves a place in your diet. A cup of raw oats contains 54 grammes of carbs, but it also packs in 8 grammes of fibre, including a special type called oat beta-glucan. This fibre is known to lower cholesterol levels, reduce the risk of heart disease, and improve blood sugar levels. Oats are also surprisingly high in protein, making them a great option for breakfast or a snack that keeps you full and satisfied.

Bananas: Bananas are a staple in many diets, and for good reason. One large banana contains about 31 grammes of carbs, primarily in the form of starches and sugars. Bananas are also high in potassium, vitamins B6 and C, and beneficial plant compounds. They are particularly good for heart health, thanks to their potassium content, and less ripe bananas contain resistant starch and pectin, which support digestive health.

Sweet potatoes: Sweet potatoes are a delicious and nutritious root vegetable, rich in carbs and packed with vitamins A and C, potassium, and antioxidants. A half-cup serving of mashed sweet potatoes contains about 20.7 grammes of carbs. The antioxidants in sweet potatoes help protect your cells from damage, reducing the risk of chronic diseases. Plus, their fibre content can aid in weight management by keeping you feeling full longer.

Oranges: Oranges are not only refreshing but also nutritious. These citrus fruits contain about 15.5 grammes of carbs per 100 grammes and are a great source of r. Oranges are particularly high in vitamin C, potassium, and several B vitamins. They also contain citric acid and antioxidants, which can boost heart health, prevent kidney stones, and enhance iron absorption from other foods, helping to prevent anaemia.

Apples: Apples are a beloved fruit with a sweet-tart flavour and crisp texture. Depending on the variety, apples generally contain 14–16 grammes of carbs per 100 gms. They are a good source of vitamin C, fibre, and antioxidants. Eating apples has been linked to better blood sugar management and heart health, and early research suggests they may even reduce the risk of certain types of cancer.

Kidney beans: Kidney beans are a legume rich in protein, carbs, and fiber. A 100-gramme serving of cooked kidney beans contains about 21.5 grammes of carbs. They are also packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, including anthocyanins and isoflavones. Kidney beans have been shown to help regulate blood sugar and may reduce the risk of colon cancer.

Chickpeas: Chickpeas, also known as garbanzo beans, are another legume high in carbs and fiber. A 100-gramme serving of cooked chickpeas contains 27.4 grammes of carbs, and nearly 8 grammes of chickpeas are also a great source of plant-based protein, iron, and B vitamins. They have been linked to improved heart and digestive health, and some studies suggest they may help protect against certain types of cancer.

Not all carbs are bad. In fact, many of the healthiest foods are high in carbohydrates. While refined carbs like white bread and pasta may not be the best choice, these nutritious, high-carb foods can be part of a healthy, balanced diet.

So, the next time you are planning a meal, consider adding some of these healthy carbs to your plate. Your body will thank you!