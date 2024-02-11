Don’t get SAD

Genetics or inheritance are not the causes of every disease. Indeed, external factors like the weather may also have an impact on our general well-being and mood. Many people get unwell as the seasons change or when the temperature and barometric pressure significantly vary, described as "weather sickness."

Temperature fluctuations may play a significant role in the development of mental illnesses and overall well-being. People who live in areas of the world with long winters and gloomy months are more likely to suffer from 'Seasonal Affective Disorder', generally known as SAD. But that can happen in any kind of weather. The effects of lower temperatures on mental health were greater than those of higher temperatures. In certain ways, attitude and general state of well-being can be greatly influenced. For instance, serotonin, a neurotransmitter in the brain that can aid with mood and energy levels, is known to be increased by sunlight. On the other hand, the cold can make us depressed and lethargic.

Studies reveal a positive correlation between favourable meteorological circumstances, such as elevated temperatures and barometric pressures, and enhanced mood, memory, and "broadened" cognitive styles. In warmer regions, the parasympathetic nervous system, which encourages calm and relaxation, becomes less active, making us more vulnerable to stress.

Researchers have found that, without even recognising it, humans may think and make judgments differently in chilly conditions. A study indicated that people who spent at least 30 minutes outside in pleasant weather reported higher moods. According to experts, the cold may have a profound effect on disposition, influencing everything from fashion design to our perception of criminals, our ability to be creative, and our interactions with friends.

