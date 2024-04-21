Design your workplace with ergonomic physiotherapy

Appropriate workplace design is essential for the working population to prevent work-related musculoskeletal disorders or pain. Muscles, bones, and joint pain resulting from a work-related activity (like long sitting, prolonged standing, or forward bending activity) is called work-related musculoskeletal disorders (WMSDs).

WMSDs can cause pain and disability in the lower back, neck, shoulders, knee, and other joints. Teachers, doctors, nurses, desk workers, bankers, and especially those who are doing long periods of repetitive movement or forceful activity in poor or awkward working positions are mostly affected by these disorders. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), approximately 1.71 billion people globally have musculoskeletal disorders.

Relationship between pain and a poor workplace:

Every person is unique and different. Different people have different body height, shape, and weight. For that reason, the working environment, including chairs, desks, computers, lighting, and room temperature, needs to adjust with the working population accordingly. Otherwise, it will create a poor working environment or poor workplace.

Poor workplace leads to poor posture and abnormal body movements that cause various health problems, such as: spinal pain (back and neck pain), headaches, eye strain, and fatigue, shoulder and elbow pain, tension in the hands and arms, leg cramps and tight leg muscles, knee and heel pain, tight muscles and joints

What is ergonomic physiotherapy?

Ergonomic physiotherapy is a special field of physiotherapy in which a qualified physiotherapist assesses a person's work place or work environment, body mechanics, and subsequently designs a work place that is fit for that individual. The aim of ergonomic physiotherapy is to reduce the risk of developing work-related musculoskeletal disorders (WMSDs). Qualified physiotherapists are the ideal professionals for ergonomic assessment or workplace assessment because they have knowledge of body mechanics, movements, and posture. They also know the mechanisms by which work place, body movements, and posture lead to musculoskeletal pain.

Component of ergonomic physiotherapy:

1. Ergonomic Assessment: Identifying the abnormal ergonomic or risk factors in your work place that may lead to musculoskeletal disorders is called ergonomic assessment. Ergonomic assessments include:

• Checking the working position or posture (sitting or standing).

• Identifying the body movement pattern (forward bending, twisting, and lifting techniques).

• Calculating repetition of movement (how many times are you doing the same task?).

• Examining the seating arrangement (does the working chair fit with your body height and give you comfort?).

• Observing the working surface (even or uneven).

• Accessibility of using tools (facilities of using carrying or lifting devices).

• Identify ambient noise and inadequate lighting.

• Set up working tools with the working person, following appropriate measurements. For example: computer screens, keyboards, and telephones.

2. Ergonomic Intervention: According to ergonomic assessment, ergonomic physiotherapists design for ergonomic intervention, which includes:

• Provide adjustable sitting and standing desks, adjustable chairs, and workstations.

• Arrange footrests, ergonomic keyboards, and lumbar support.

• Possible modifications in the office include, for example, reducing unhealthy noise and providing indirect, adequate lighting.

• Allot anti-fatigue standing mats.

• Provide a work-based exercise programme.

• Train employees to improve neck and shoulder posture.

• Encourage the use of safety tools during work.

Procedure for an ideal sitting position at work:

• Head and neck: straight and neutral.

• Shoulder: Relax.

• Elbow: Close to the body, at a 90-100 degree angle.

• Computer screen: should be positioned an arm's away (46–61 cm away) and the top of the screen at below eye level.

• Keyboard: Same height as elbow, and wrist slightly bent.

• Spine: An adjustable back support that maintains a normal spinal curve.

• Hip and knee: Perpendicular (90–100 degrees) to the ground.

• Thigh: Parallel with the floor.

• Foot: Should be flat on the ground.

A suitable working environment, the correct working position and style, and modifying some working activities can reduce the chance of getting work-related musculoskeletal disorders.

The writer is a Clinical Physiotherapist at the BRB Hospitals Ltd.

