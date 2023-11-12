Breaking the ice

There are some health issues that are commonly stigmatised in our society. In some families, mental health conditions like mood disorders or Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) may not have been openly discussed, while issues such as anxiety disorders or 'short-temper' are more commonly talked about.

In some environments, schizophrenia and personality disorders that affect the quality of life may be considered embarrassing or taboo, Unfortunately, misunderstandings between natural mood shifts and extreme mood swings can lead to unaddressed issues. Mood episodes in bipolar disorder are intense and often impair daily functioning. A study found that mood disorders, including major depression and anxiety, were the most common mental illnesses.

The primary reason for neglecting mental health illnesses is the lack of awareness, sensitivity, and importance surrounding the issue. Individuals with mental illnesses often face distress from close family members. They only treat sufferers with medication, ignoring psychotherapy and strong social support.

The prevalence of mental health disorders has been increasing rapidly. The increase in social media, economic disparity, and smaller family units have led to this trend. Misconceptions about mental illness are common and can have serious consequences for those affected. More people suffer from this condition than diabetes, cancer, or heart disease.

Untreated mental health conditions can lead to disability, unemployment, substance abuse, and suicide, as well as decreased quality of life. Experiencing physical health problems also increases the risk of developing mental health issues, and vice versa. There is a common saying,' 'It is okay not to be okay' - in the 21st century, people no longer have to suffer in silence due to societal taboos.

