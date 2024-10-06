Despite a spirited effort from their bowlers in the first innings, Bangladesh found a target of 119 too steep to chase, succumbing to a 21-run defeat against England in a Group B clash of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in Sharjah yesterday.

The Tigresses entered the contest brimming with confidence after snapping a 16-match and 10-year losing streak in the 20-over tournament by defeating Scotland. However, their batting performance fell short, as former champions England defended their lowest-ever total in T20 World Cup in their campaign opener.

"We missed a good opportunity to beat a good side. Our bowlers have done a good job but our batters disappointed," said Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana Joty after the match.

Joty's side will also regret a crucial fielding lapse that may have altered the course of the game. Rabeya Khan dropped a straightforward catch in the infield, allowing opener Maia Bouchier to survive on 16 after England had opted to bat.

Bouchier (23), alongside fellow opener Danni Wyatt-Hodge (41), went on to forge a 48-run partnership off 40 balls, a stand that proved decisive as England's batters struggled once Bangladesh spinners -- Rabeya, Fahima Khatun, and Nahida Akter -- began to exploit the slow Sharjah pitch.

England captain Heather Knight expressed satisfaction with her side's total -- 118 for seven -- acknowledging the tricky nature of the wicket, which "slowed down more and more."

"We targeted 135-140, that is what we prepared for. It is not going to be beautiful or sexy in these conditions," Knight said.

The Tigresses, in reply, could not capitalise during the Powerplay, reducing to 17-2 in 4.1 overs, and struggled to keep up with the asking rate. Sobhana Mostary scored team-high 44 off 48 balls, featuring a huge six off Charlie Dean over deep square leg, while Joty's 15 remained the only other significant contribution.

Bangladesh eventually ended on 97 for seven as England's strategy to play four spinners paid dividends. Spinners Linsey Smith and Dean took two wickets apiece.

"On this kind of a surface, we needed to have a good partnership. We did not have a good powerplay, we gave away wickets," Joty said.

Wyatt-Hodge was adjudged the player of the match.

Next, Bangladesh will face another former champion, the West Indies, on Thursday after England meet South Africa on Monday.