New Zealand cruise into semifinals with Pakistan win

The outcome leaves both Pakistan and India eliminated

New Zealand secured their place in the semifinals of the Women's T20 World Cup with a dominant 54-run victory over Pakistan in the Group A's final fixture in Dubai.

Meanwhile, the outcome knocks Pakistan out of the tournament, along with India, ending both teams' World Cup campaigns.

After winning the toss and opting to bat, New Zealand posted 110-6 in their 20 overs, with Suzie Bates top-scoring with 28 and Brooke Halliday chipping in with 22. Pakistan's Nashra Sandhu impressed with figures of 3-18, but it wasn't enough to prevent New Zealand from setting a competitive total at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Pakistan's chase quickly unravelled as they were bowled out for just 56 in 11.4 overs -- the second-lowest all-out total in Women's T20 World Cup history and their lowest in the competition. Fatima Sana (21) and Muneeba Ali (15) offered the only resistance, but New Zealand's bowlers, led by Amelia Kerr (3-14) and Eden Carson (2-7) -- adjudged Player of the Match -- tore through the Pakistan line-up.

With this win, New Zealand advance to the last four of the mega event and will aim to reach their first final since the 2010 edition in the Caribbean.