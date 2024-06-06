'This is World Cup and there is no margin for error'

Mohammad Amir's T20 comeback is in its infancy, but few bowlers at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 can call upon the Pakistan pacer's level of experience.

Amir thought he had played his last T20 International for Pakistan in August of 2020, retiring from the format.

But the left-arm quick remains one of the more useful short-form bowlers in the game, and made a surprise reversal to that retirement decision earlier this year.

The 32-year-old has gone on to make eight T20 appearances for Pakistan as the team built up to the World Cup in the USA and the Caribbean, and could make his World Cup return against USA in his team's tournament opener at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas on Thursday.

Four years out of the international game is a long time, but Amir says that the quality and environment around the Pakistan camp has made his reintegration pretty straightforward.

"As a professional, you know, we're always ready for any situation," Amir said in a media conference in Dallas.

"Yes, I've come back after four years, but the environment is very good, we have a great bunch of players, and I'm really looking forward to performing here."

Pakistan make up part of a tricky Group A in the World Cup's opening phase, with India, Ireland and Canada rounding up the five-team pool.

But Amir says that his side aren't paying too much attention to any of their upcoming opponents, and are targeting a perfect run through to the Super 8 stage and beyond.

"You know what, for us it's about ourselves," Amir said. "We are here to win and we want to win every single game.

"This is World Cup cricket and there is no margin for error, we have to perform every single game.

"When you come to ICC Events, it's a big challenge. But we are ready to accept that challenge and to perform well here."