Will rain play spoilsport in T20 World Cup final?

T20 World Cup 2024
Star Sports Report
Fri Jun 28, 2024 09:05 PM
Last update on: Fri Jun 28, 2024 09:14 PM

Photos: Facebook/ICC

Much like in several fixtures in the tournament, rain could play spoilsport in the final as well, with a tropical storm set to sweep across the island on Saturday according to an information statement issued by the Barbados Meteorological Service. According to AccuWeather, showers are expected and will likely delay the toss and interrupt play later. While there is a 50 percent chance of rain in the morning, it is expected to come down to 30 percent come toss time with the probability jumping back to 50 percent in the afternoon.

*A total of 190 minutes (three hours and 10 minutes) of extra time has been allocated to try to complete the game if it faces rain delays.

*Both sides will need to bat at least 10 overs for a champion to be decided.

*A reserve day (on Sunday) has been allotted if the match cannot be finished on Saturday.

*If the match starts and cannot continue due to inclement weather then it will pick up on the reserve from where it was left off on the previous day.

*A 20 percent chance of rainfall was forecasted for the reserve day.

*If the match cannot be completed on the reserve day, then both sides will be announced as joint-winners.

push notification