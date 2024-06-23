Why Pandya's superlative display against Bangladesh was so crucial

India's Hardik Pandya plays a shot during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight match against Bangladesh at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, on June 22, 2024. Photo: AFP

It was a treat to see Hardik Pandya against Bangladesh in his player of the match display.

Looking at the bare batting figures is impressive enough - a half-century off 27 balls, faced in 38 minutes at the crease, comprising four fours and three sixes, and a strike-rate of 185.18.

Turn one's attention to the Bangladesh innings, though, and you see him weighing in with the ball as well - 1/32 off three overs.

What the match numbers show

What's crucial about these statistics is the context. Pandya's wicket was that of opener Litton Das, removing him in the fifth over for just 13 after the run-rate had been strangled effectively.

And Pandya's own innings came at a crucial time. He headed to the crease in the 12th over with India on 108/4 - a point where it would have been easy for the runs to slow a little. Instead, he led by example, bolstering the total and finishing with a four to reach his 50 in style.

What his career numbers show

Looking at his T20I batting stats by season, at the age of 30 Pandya is coming into his own. It was only in 2022 that he made a half-century in the format; in fact, he made three, across 25 innings. This year, his knock against Bangladesh is his first 50 of the campaign in only his fifth match (and third innings).

There are similar things to be seen with his bowling. Thus far this year, he has bowled in five matches - and taken eight wickets, with an economy rate of 6.47. If the numbers hover around the same mark, that would be his best-ever T20I bowling return across a calendar year.

Big achievements require big players, and Pandya is certainly that. In fact, he has the credentials to be the world's current premier all-rounder in the T20I format.