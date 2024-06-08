Afghanistan made a statement in Guyana, putting ICC Men's T20I World Cup heavyweights New Zealand to the sword.

The Kiwis were outplayed in all aspects, as the Afghans continue unearthing T20 stars that have the nation daring to dream in the Caribbean and USA.

Set a challenging 160 for victory, the Black Caps crashed to 75 all out off 15.2 overs to suffer their first defeat ever to Afghanistan in T20 International cricket.

Opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz led the way for the Afghans with a top score of 80 off 56 balls (five fours, five sixes), posting 103 for the first wicket with Ibrahim Zadran (44) by the 15th over on the way to a final total of 159 for six after they were put in.

Left-arm seamer Fazalhaq Farooqi then followed his five-wicket opening match demolition of Uganda with the first three wickets of the New Zealand innings before coming back to claim a fourth to end the match and complete figures of four for 17.

Captain and champion leg-spinner Rashid Khan shared the bowling honours with an identical haul of four for 17, including opposite number Kane Williamson with the first ball of his spell to effectively end the match as a contest.

"We've been waiting for this moment for about three years," said a delighted Gurbaz after receiving the "Man of the Match" award.

"We have the trust and belief that we can beat any team in this competition on this type or surface. At the start of the innings our target was around 130-140 and we played our part in getting there, but credit must go to the bowlers as well. To do this against a team like New Zealand…it's unbelievable".

"It is one of the greatest performances for us in T20's against a big team like New Zealand," Rashid said. "And it was great team effort, from the opening stand between Gurbaz and Ibrahim to the bowlers to the effort in the field from everyone. It's a great feeling to be leading this side."

