Tigers reach Antigua for Australia, India encounters

Photo: BCB

Bangladesh cricket team arrived in Antigua and Barbuda from St.Vincent and Grenadines earlier today to play their T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 stage matches against Australia and India at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on June 21 and June 22 respectively. 

The Tigers sealed qualification to the Super 8s following their 21-run win against Nepal at the Arnos Vale Stadium on Monday and will make a return to the venue to face Afghanistan in their final Super 8 encounter on June 25.  

The Najmul Hossain Shanto-led side were seeded into Group 1 of the Super 8s alongside India, Australia, and Afghanistan.

Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

 

