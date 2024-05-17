T20 World Cup: Greatest Moments

There has been plenty of great highlights from the first eight editions of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup and here list 16 of these as part of our FanCraze Greatest Moments.

The shortest format of cricket is all about high-octane action and the ICC Men's T20 World Cup has witnessed exceptional cricketing moments over the years.

Carlos Brathwaite 'Remember the name'

With 19 to defend from the last over, England looked set to seal their second Men's T20 World Cup title in 2016 at the famous Eden Gardens venue in Kolkata. However, West Indies hard-hitter Carlos Brathwaite had other plans. He smashed all-rounder Ben Stokes for four consecutive sixes to help the West Indies lift the T20 World Cup trophy.

The moment was immortalised in the memory of one and all, through Ian Bishop's famous words, "Carlos Brathwaite, Remember the Name!" from the commentary box.

Joginder Sharma seals a win for India

Joginder Sharma was India's hero in the final of the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup in South Africa in 2007. With merely six needed off four balls, Joginder picked up the vital wicket of Pakistan's Misbah-ul-Haq to give India the title.

The catch by S Sreesanth sparked wild celebrations as India were crowned the champions for the first and only time in their history!

Yuvraj Singh's historic feat

An unmatched moment of magic from the 2007 Men's T20 World Cup. After being spurred by banter from England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff, the India star smashed pacer Stuart Broad for six sixes in an over.

An unforgettable moment in the game's history, Yuvraj's feat helped India beat England, on their road to T20 World Cup glory.

Boom Boom leads Pakistan to title

Pakistan's mercurial all-rounder Shahid Afridi delivered the goods at the big stage, as his unbeaten fifty helped his side to glory over Sri Lanka in 2009. This was a follow-up to his 1/20 in the first innings.

The all-round performance came in the final at Lord's, helping Pakistan clinch their maiden and only T20 World Cup title.

A hat-trick of sixes puts Australia into final

Matthew Wade kept his cool when it mattered most as he hit three consecutive sixes off left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi to help Australia chase down Pakistan's target of 177 in the semi-final in Dubai in 2021.

Australia would eventually beat New Zealand in the final to be crowned champions for the first time in their history.

Virat Kohli's masterclass against Pakistan

In a steep chase of 160 against Pakistan in MCG in the 2022 T20 World Cup, Virat Kohli produced a stunning knock of 82* to help India across the line.

The Men in Blue were 31/4 at one stage, but Kohli aced the chase by soaking in the pressure and then released a flurry of spectacular strokes at the business end, including a breathtaking six down the ground off Haris Rauf.

Crafty MS Dhoni secures a tight win

In a crucial game against Bangladesh in the 2016 T20 World Cup, MS Dhoni let go of his right glove before the final ball when the Tigers needed two to win.

When Shuvagata Hom missed the ball that went behind the stumps, the batters ran in to steal a bye but Dhoni had already collected it safely in his right hand. Instead of chancing a throw, he then ran in and broke the stumps to give India a win by the barest of margins.

Michael Hussey blitz overcomes Pakistan

With 18 needed off the final over, Michael Hussey played a scintillating hand at putting Australia into the final of the 2010 T20 World Cup. He carved 22 runs off four balls from Saeed Ajmal to seal a dramatic chase.

England's maiden triumph

England's reliable all-rounder Paul Collingwood charged down the track to seal the final against Australia in Barbados. With this, Collingwood became the first England skipper to win a senior men's ICC tournament trophy.

Impeccable Kohli aces the chase

India became the only sub-continental team in the final four of their home T20 World Cup in 2016, after Virat Kohli's outstanding 82* helped India chase down Australia's 161 in the 20th over.

The highlight of his knock was a beautifully timed six that he hit off James Faulkner after dancing down the track.

**Shaheen Afridi scythes through India

**Pakistan's left-arm phenom Shaheen Afridi stunned India during the 2021 T20 World Cup meeting between the two countries. He trapped Rohit Sharma lbw in the very first over and claimed the scalps of KL Rahul and Virat Kohli, as Pakistan registered a historic 10-wicket victory over their arch-rivals in Dubai.

Robin Uthappa hits the bullseye in Bowl-Out drama

After a tie between India and Pakistan in the group stages of the 2007 T20 World Cup, Robin Uthappa hit the stumps in the Bowl-Out, the precursor to the Super Over, to deliver a heart-stopping win to the Men in Blue.

Virender Sehwag and Harbhajan Singh were the other two players to hit the target for India, as Pakistan missed all their attempts.

Pushing the boundaries

Some quick-witted work in the field from Angelo Mathews prevented a six off Ajantha Mendis against the West Indies at the 2009 tournament. Running backwards at long-on after Ramnaresh Sarwan connected with a drive, the Sri Lanka all-rounder flung the ball in the air after he realised momentum was going to carry him over the ropes.

But he failed to push the ball into the field of play. Mathews then ran out of the field of play and jumped to slap the ball back in with both feet off the ground. After a discussion between the two umpires, this was deemed to not be a boundary, a decision backed up by the MCC days later.

A Dutch surprise for South Africa

South Africa were knocked out of the race for the 2022 T20 World Cup after they were stunned by Netherlands in Group 2 of the competition. Chasing 159 for a win, the Proteas were in the hunt with Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller on the wicket and six wickets in hand.

But a stunning back-tracking catch from Roelof van der Merwe, a former South Africa international, at fine leg changed the game's complexion. Wheels came off the chase, and South Africa lost the contest by 13 runs.

Rangana Herath's spin spectacle

After his team were skittled for merely 119 in their Group 1 encounter against New Zealand in Chattogram, Rangana Herath produced a superb career-best performance to rattle the Kiwi chase.

He took 5/3 to turn this 2014 T20 World Cup meeting on its head, bowling out New Zealand for merely 60 and help clinch a vital victory for his side.

Steve Smith's leg-side trickery

After being pushed into a corner with a well-set field, Steve Smith shuffled well outside the off-stump to whip Pakistan's Wahab Riaz for a boundary through mid-wicket on the leg-side in 2016.

The shot by Smith was innovation at its finest and left the left-arm quick befuddled and bemused.