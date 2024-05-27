T20 World Cup: Get to know the captains via interesting facts

The ninth edition of the ICC men's T20 World Cup kicks off on June 2 [Bangladesh time], with Canada facing one of the hosts the USA in Dallas. As the cricketing world gears up for another thrilling event, let's delve into some interesting facts about the captains of the 20 participants -- this time, focusing on Afghanistan's Rashid Khan.

RASHID KHAN

Afghanistan cricket's poster boy and one of the most sought after players in T20 franchise leagues across the world, Rashid Khan is set to appear in his fourth T20 World Cup this year.

The wrist spinner, who holds the record of being the fastest to 100 wickets in T20Is (53), has always turned for his national team in the T20 World Cup as well but hasn't been able to inspire the Afghan side to venture into the knockout phase of the competition.

Rashid has claimed 23 wickets in 15 matches at an economy rate of 6.37 for the Afghans in T20 World Cups so far.

However, he hasn't really been able to showcase his pinch-hitting capabilities in the slog overs in the biggest T20I tournament in the world.

The only time he got going with the bat was in Afghanistan's last match in the 2022 edition, when his unbeaten 48 off 27 balls almost took the Afghans over the line against Australia, a match the Aussies won by just four runs.

This will also be Rashid's first time captaining the team in a T20 World Cup and the skipper would definitely be keen to make a statement in the USA and the Caribbean.

Rashid Khan in T20 World Cups

Bowling

Matches: 15

Innings: 15

Wickets: 23

Average: 16.17

Economy rate: 6.37

Best figures: 4-9 against Scotland, 2021 ICC T20 World Cup

Batting

Matches: 15

Innings: 8

Runs: 92

Average: 15.33

Strike rate: 135.29

Best score: 48* (27) against Australia, 2022 ICC T20 World Cup

