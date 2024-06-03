T20 World Cup 2024: Get to know teams via interesting facts

T20 World Cup 2024
The ninth edition of the ICC men's T20 World Cup kicks off on June 2 (Bangladesh time), with Canada facing co-hosts USA in Dallas. As the cricketing world gears up for another thrilling event, let's delve into some interesting facts about the 20 participants -- this time, focusing on India in the biggest cricket tournament ever.

The men in blue will take on Ireland in their tournament opener in New York on June 5, and have Pakistan, USA and Canada to square off in Group A.

India

*** India have the highest winning percentage, 63.95, in T20 World Cups among ICC full member teams participating in the ninth edition.

***Three India batters hit 50-plus knocks against England and the Netherlands in the 2007 edition. No other team have accomplished the feat more than once.

***Star batter Virat Kohli earned the most Player of the Match awards, 27, and is the tournment's highest run-scorer, with 1141 runs in 25 innings. 

***India bowlers have been on the receiving end of most sixes, 221.

    

