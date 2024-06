Marcus Stoinis smashed an unbeaten half century and grabbed three wickets as Australia opened their T20 Cricket World Cup campaign with a comfortable 39-run Group B victory over Oman on Wednesday. PHOTO: AFP

Marcus Stoinis smashed an unbeaten half century and grabbed three wickets as Australia opened their T20 Cricket World Cup campaign with a comfortable 39-run Group B victory over Oman on Wednesday.

Stoinis conjured a game-changing 67 not out off just 36 balls to power Australia to 164-5 at Kensington Oval and then got among the wickets as Oman were restricted to 125-9 in reply.