Six stitches on Shoriful's left hand as Tigers' woes compound

Bangladesh pacer Shoriful Islam needed six stitches on his left hand following an injury during the team's practice match against India last night and the team management is unsure, at the moment, of a time frame regarding the pacer's return from injury.

Shoriful suffered the injury to his left hand while fielding off his own bowling during the match in New York, which Bangladesh lost by 60 runs. The left-arm pacer tried to stop a drive back by Hardik Pandya when the ball his index and middle fingers on his left hand. Shoriful went out in pain, with figures of 26 runs for one wicket in 3.5 overs.

In a video message sent by the BCB, chief physician Debashish Chowdhury said: "Following immediate treatment on the field, we took Shoriful to the Nassau University Medical Centre, where a hand surgeon applied six stitches on the webspacing between the index and the middle finger on his injured left hand. We will go to the hand surgeon in two days for redressing on the injury. Then we will get to know how long it will take for Shoriful to return to the field."

Bangladesh are already having issues with injury to their premier fast bowler Taskin Ahmed, who didn't play any part in the three matches against USA and in the practice match against India last night. The Tigers will begin their World Cup campaign against Sri Lanka on June 8.