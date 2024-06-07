Shanto and Co look to avoid 'overthinking' against Sri Lanka

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto is unconcerned about the current mindset within the Sri Lanka team as the Tigers kick off their 2024 T20 World Cup campaign at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas on Saturday.

Shanto's side has faced relentless criticism for their recent performances, having lost a three-match T20I series to the USA before a lackluster display against India in a warm-up game. However, a victory against the former champions Sri Lanka – who were heavily defeated by South Africa in their tournament opener – could revive the Tigers' spirits.

"I don't know, but we are not thinking about what they think or what they're going through. We are thinking of ourselves, and playing to our strengths," Shanto said in the pre-match press conference on Friday.

"Yes, they didn't have a good match [against South Africa], but we are not thinking about how they are feeling."

According to Shanto, Sri Lanka being under pressure does not provide an advantage to Bangladesh, who are keen to avoid "overthinking."

"The match will be a challenging one for both teams, of course. Whoever will play well will win the game. Everyone has prepared well, and I hope we'll be able to execute our plan," added the Bangladesh captain.

"But like I said earlier, we don't want to overthink but rather execute our plan. It's important to stay in the present moment and not look too far ahead."

Shanto and Co appear eager to prove their critics wrong, fully aware of their fans' expectations – frustration with the team's prolonged lean patch has been palpable, particularly on social media.

"Look, the audiences will have their expectations, and they want us to play good cricket. And we want to show Bangladesh people how good we can perform.

"I think everyone prepared well. The build-up series didn't go well, batters didn't find runs, but tomorrow is a new day. We don't know who might perform or make the team win. Everyone is prepared to make a match-winning performance and the 15 members in the squad, they're all capable of it," said the 25-year-old.

Following the Sri Lanka fixture, Bangladesh will take on South Africa and then move to the West Indies to square off against Netherlands and Nepal in Group D.